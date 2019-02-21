Samsung Opens Experience Stores

Seoul, South Korea-based Samsung has opened three brick-and-mortar “Samsung Experience Stores” in three U.S. metropolitan cities this week.

The stores, located in New York, Los Angeles and Houston, open in tandem with the launch of the company’s latest mobile smartphone line, the Galaxy S10, as well as a livestream event celebrating 10 years of the Galaxy products.

According to Retail Dive, the move follows news that the smartphone market has stopped growing and this could be a move for Samsung to differentiate itself from competitors, such as Cupertino, Calif.-based Apple.