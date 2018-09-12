Samsung Opens Largest Store Yet

Samsung Electronics Co. (Seoul, South Korea) opened its largest flagship store yesterday, Sept. 11, 2018. Located in Bengaluru, India, the 33,000-square-foot space features the company’s line of smartphones as well as other consumer electronics, plus a service center for phones.

According to Reuters, the move is part of the company’s efforts to expand its presence throughout the country, which as of yet, still does not have any flagship stores from Cupertino, Calif.-based competitor Apple.

To that end, Samsung has also launched a new line of phones aimed at Indian millennials as it seeks to carve out a place for itself as a “younger” brand, and has tapped into the country’s love for cricket with sponsorships.