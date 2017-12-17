Sears Begins Selling DieHard on Amazon

Sears (Hoffman Estates, Ill.) has begun listing its popular auto battery brand DieHard on Amazon.com (Seattle), adding to its Craftsman and Kenmore products it began selling there six months ago, according to the Chicago Tribune.

So far, it’s only listing DieHard brand accessories, such as jump starters, chargers and maintainers, but it plans to add auto batteries, windshield wipers and car tires to its offerings on the site early next year.

“Amazon’s been a great partner, they have a growing automotive business, and a lot of members of Amazon now have the opportunity to purchase DieHard,” said Tom Park, president of Kenmore, Craftsman and DieHard brands at Sears Holdings.

Sears plans to extend service offerings to its DieHard and Kenmore brands on Amazon next year.