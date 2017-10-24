Sears Breaks From Whirlpool

Sears (Hoffman Estates, Ill.) will no long sell Whirlpool appliances.

Whirlpool washing machines, dryers and refrigerators have been removed from the web sites of both Sears and Kmart, and any items still on sales floors will not be re-ordered once sold, reports the Chicago Business Journal. Sears has sold Whirlpool products since 1916.

“Whirlpool has sought to use its dominant position in the marketplace to make demands that would have prohibited us from offering Whirlpool products to our members at a reasonable price,” a company spokesperson said according to an employee memo.