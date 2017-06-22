Sears Canada Expected to File Bankruptcy

Sears Canada (Toronto) is expected to soon join a slew of other businesses in seeking chapter 11 bankruptcy protection, reports Bloomberg. This comes after the company admitted earlier this month that it had “significant doubt” regarding its ability to pay its bills and continue operating due to a shortfall in its financing.

If the court filing comes to pass, the company will most likely liquidate its stores before selling the store locations off. The company may have a hard time finding a single buyer for all locations and may instead sell them off individually.

The company has hired BMO Capital Markets (Toronto) to explore options including a possible sale, and Osler, Hoskin & Harcourt LLP (Toronto) for legal counsel.