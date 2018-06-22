Sears Debuts Kmart Shop-in-Shop

Sears (Hoffman Estates, Ill.) announced that it has combined its two iconic banners in the debut of its first Kmart within an already-existing Sears store.

The combined shop is located in Brooklyn, N.Y., which has housed a Sears store since 1929. Now, that location boasts a 10,000-square-foot Kmart store that operates as a home for grab-and-go items, such as groceries, health and beauty and cleaning supplies.

According to Women’s Wear Daily, this location seems to be the first time the two brands have operated together under the same roof and could pave the way for similar shop-in-shops elsewhere in the future.

The news follows a string of store closures for both banners.