Sears Expands Amazon Partnership

Sears (Hoffman Estates, Ill.) announced that it is rolling out a nationwide partnership with Amazon (Seattle) whereby shoppers can purchase tires on Amazon and have them installed on their vehicles at their local Sears Auto Center stores. Customers can select from Sears-owned DieHard brand tires as well as other competitors’ tire brands that Amazon sells.

The two companies had previously been running the service as a pilot program at 47 select stores since May. Now the ship-to-store service will be available at all Sears Auto Centers, according to Fortune.

This follows news last week that Sears was closing an additional 46 stores (under both its Sears and Kmart banners) across the country.