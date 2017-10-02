Sears, Kmart Sued for Alleged Infringement

Ugg parent company Deckers Outdoor Corp. (Goleta, Calif.) is seeking more than $1 million in damages from Sears (Chicago) and Kmart (Troy, Mich.) over an alleged copy of its popular Sanuk Yoga Sling sandal.

According to Deckers, Sears and Kmart are selling knock-offs without permission with their Bongo and Athletech brand sandals, reports Women’s Wear Daily. Deckers’ fabric stretch sandals sell for $38 while the others sell for $9.

While Deckers doesn’t have a patent or a trademark for the sandal design, the company believes it has “achieved a high degree of consumer recognition and secondary meaning” and is “one of the most well-recognized and commercially successful” styles for Deckers.