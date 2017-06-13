Sears Lays Off 400 Employees

Sears (Hoffman Estates, Ill.) is cutting 400 full-time jobs as a way to help the company cut costs and get closer to its goal of saving $1.25 billion a year. Many of the affected positions are at the company’s corporate headquarters. Others affected work at its support functions, field operations and at some stores that it started closing last week.

“We are making progress with the fundamental restructuring of our operations that we initiated in February,” said CEO Edward S. Lampert, according to Women’s Wear Daily.

Before cutting current employees, the company first eliminated open positions and reduced contract workers.