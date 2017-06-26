Sears Opens Concept Store

Sears (Hoffman Estates, Ill.) opened its first Sears Appliances and Mattresses store in Pharr, Texas.

The 20,000-square-feet store is staffed with 22 employees and showcases appliance brand Kenmore, as well as mattresses from Tempur-Pedic, Beautyrest, Sealy and Serta, reports CNBC. Last year, the retailer tested a store in Fort Collins, Colo., that sold only appliances.

Sears also announced plans to close an additional 20 Sears locations on top of the more than 200 stores it's already slated to close this year.