Sears Partners with Amazon

Sears (Hoffman Estates, Ill.) announced that it has partnered with Amazon (Seattle) to sell Kenmore-branded appliances on the e-commerce site. It also will equip its Kenmore Smart appliances to be integrated with Amazon’s Alexa platform.

According to CNBC, the retailer said that the partnership will significantly expand the Kenmore brand’s presence, especially to millennial customers who are more apt to shop on Amazon. The partnership will also benefit the retailer’s Sears Home Services and Innovel Solutions units.

As a result of the partnership, if a customer searches for appliances in the future, the Kenmore brand will be one of the top brands that appears in the search results.

The news caused shares of the retailer’s stock to increase by more than 25 percent.