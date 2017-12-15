Sears Partners with Amazon

Sears (Hoffman Estates) announced that it has signed a deal with Amazon (Seattle) to begin selling its DieHard-branded products on the e-tailer’s website. The DieHard brand includes products such as jump starters, battery chargers, car batteries and tires.

This follows the company’s deal this past July to begin sell its Kenmore-branded appliances on Amazon, as well.

According to Business Insider, the move will provide Sears with access to new customers and more revenue but may come at the expense of its own stores, now that the previously Sears-exclusive brands are available elsewhere.