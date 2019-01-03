Sears Plans 80 More Closures

The company continues to shutter stores
Posted January 3, 2019

Sears (Hoffman Estates, Ill.) is planning to close 80 additional stores following a number of closures over the past couple of years. This latest round of closures will bring the fleet’s size down to about 600 stores; about five years ago, there were about 2000 Sears and Kmart stores in operation.

The affected stores will likely begin the liquidation process this week or by mid-January at the latest, according to Money. The stores that are slated to shutter should be complete by March. This follows the company’s official bankruptcy filing in October. 

