Sears Plans More Closures

Sears (Hoffman Estates, Ill.) has plans to shutter at least 11 stores, with closures planning to begin taking place before the holidays.

The stores slated to close include six Sears stores and five Kmart stores across the country. According to company filings, layoffs at two of the stores are scheduled to go into effect on December 23, according to USA Today.

This is the latest round of closures from the company, which has already shut down a number of stores this year. The most recent round of closures was announced in August.