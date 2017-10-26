Sears Revives its Wish Book

Sears (Hoffman Estates, Ill.) announced that it will be reviving one of its classic holiday promotions: the Sears Wish Book. The company retired the gift catalog several years ago, but will be reintroducing it this year as a way to attract shoppers, both in-stores and online.

According to CBS News, the retailer is hoping that the catalog will appeal to adults who grew up paging through the books as kids. The newer version, however, runs about 110 pages, whereas its predecessor was often more than 400 pages. It has also added online and mobile features, including the ability to create online lists from the Wish Book pages.

"It's not just a list, but it's about these memories," said Kelly Cook, the head of marketing for Sears and Kmart, adding that the company is actively focusing on ways to win back customers.