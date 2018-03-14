Sears Sells Four Stores

Sears (Hoffman Estates, Ill.) has reached a deal with mall owner Washington Prime Group (Columbus, Ohio) to sell four of its Sears stores for $28.5 million. The transaction also includes four Sears Auto Center properties.

For the time being, Sears will continue to operate the stores, but the deal allows Washington Prime to redevelop the sites if Sears closes them, according to Columbus Business First.

The stores are located in four malls the company owns in Ohio, Texas, Iowa and Colorado. The deal is set to close in the second quarter of 2018.