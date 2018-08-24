Sears to Shutter More Stores

Sears (Hoffman Estates, Ill.) plans to shutter 46 more stores, which should close by the end of November 2018.

The affected stores include 33 of its namesake stores, as well as 13 Kmart stores. Most of the stores should begin liquidating over the next week.

According to CNBC, the move is “critical” to the company’s efforts to transform business, which has suffered due to decreased foot traffic, the rise of e-commerce and other brick-and-mortar competition. Since the beginning of this year, the company has already closed about 200 stores.