Sears Shuttering 72 More Stores

Sears (Hoffman Estates, Ill.) is planning to close 72 more stores this year, reports Business Insider. The closures include 16 Sears stores, 49 Kmart stores and seven auto centers throughout the country. These closures are in addition to the more than 180 locations that have already been cherry-picked to close this year.

This new round of closures is expected to take place in September and will bring the company’s store count down to about 1200. Five years ago, the company operated more than 2000 stores.