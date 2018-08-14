Second BCBGMaxAzria Opens in NY

Marquee Brands (New York) has just debuted its second Manhattan BCBGMaxAzria store in SoHo, featuring the retailer’s updated store design.

The 5200-square-foot outpost, located at 77 Mercer St., follows a minimalist motif and includes the brand’s full range of products, including sportswear, dresses, shoes, handbags, denim and jewelry, according to Women’s Wear Daily. The store is the first in New York under new ownership, after Marquee Brands purchased the brand from Global Brands Group (Kowloon City, Hong Kong). Its other store in Manhattan is at 461 Fifth Ave.

Marquee plans to open two other stores in SoHo next month, one for Ben Sherman and one for Bruno Magli. Overall, BCBGMaxAzria has 43 stores, 310 partner shops and more than 50 international locations.