Selfridges Group Appoints Chairman

Selfridges Group (London) has appointed Alannah Weston to Chairman. The role was formerly held by her father, W. Galen Weston. He will become Chairman Emeritus, according to WWD.

According to the family owned group, Weston’s promotion was part of a planned succession. She previously held the role of Deputy Chairman, which she began in 2014 after serving as the department store group’s Creative Director for a decade, reports WWD.

Selfridges & Co. was purchased by the Weston family in 2003. Along with Selfridges, the group oversees Arnotts, Brown Thomas, de Bijenkorf and Holt Renfrew.