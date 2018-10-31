Selfridges Introduces Menswear Concept

London-based Selfridges has debuted a new menswear concept inside its Oxford Street flagship.

Called The Designer Street Room, the area encompasses 18,000 square feet and includes experiential elements such as a skating bowl and a DJ space. In the midst of that is a Men’s Beauty Workshop where shoppers can explore a variety of products as well as a dedicated T-shirt shop.

According to Women’s Wear Daily, the new spin on the space is meant to “take the starch out of the retail experience” by treating it like an art gallery where the brands are the artists. Consequently, brands will be shuffled through the space each week so that it is constantly evolving.