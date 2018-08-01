Selfridges Launches Fendi Pop-Up

Fendi (Rome) has opened a pop-up shop inside Selfridges (London). Taking up residence in the department store’s Corner Shop, the pop-up is themed after a vacation-ready, open-air Roman piazza.

To that end, the space features colored balloons, family-friendly activities (including a retro phone booth) and an ice cream stand selling double-F logo popsicles. Other experiential activities within the space include selecting from specially created Fendi postcards with an on-site calligrapher who can pen a message and mail it anywhere in the world.

According to Women’s Wear Daily, the pop-up will operate through the month of August.