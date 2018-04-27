Selfridges Launches The Flipside

Selfridges (London) has opened a multisensory exhibition, called The Flipside, that looks at luxury today and in the future.

The company invited seven brands to contribute to the exhibit, which is being held at the Old Selfridges Hotel in London and will run through May 20. Those brands include Google (Mountain View, Calif.), Louis Vuitton (Paris), Loewe (Madrid), Thom Browne New York (New York), Gareth Pugh (London), Byredo (Stockholm, Sweden) as well as celebrity bartender Mr Lyan.

The brands present their interpretations of this question with answers such as Loewe’s piles of discarded household appliances juxtaposed with lush, sprouting plants pointing to the idea that the future is green. Google’s Pixel 2 presents an interactive space where visitors can create unique frames to hold selfies, and Mr Lyan will create customized cocktails based on visitors’ personal sensory tests.

This exhibit preceeds the unveiling of the retailer’s accessories hall in the middle of May, according to Women’s Wear Daily.