Selfridges Named Best Department Store

Selfridges (London) has been named the best department store in the world by the Intercontinental Group of Department Stores (Zürich, Switzerland). This is the fourth time that the retailer has earned this mark, and it will retain the title through 2020.

Printemps (Paris) and Rinascente (Milan) were also finalists in the running for the title. According to PYMNTS.com, the group’s criteria included successful development and executions of product, store, online and service innovation strategies; delivery of an outstanding in-store experience; excellent customer service; and strong financial performance.

“We are thrilled to have Selfridges recognized again as the best department store in the world,” said Anne Pitcher, Managing Director of Selfridges. “This award is a huge honor and perfectly timed, as we near the completion of our transformation program for Selfridges London.”