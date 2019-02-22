Selfridges Spotlights Sustainability

Selfridges (London) has unveiled its initiative for Spring 2019: Bright New Things. The concept focuses on sustainability and continues an annual tradition the company has pushed since 2011.

According to Women’s Wear Daily, Bright New Things will include veteran brands that the company has featured in the past, as well as new-to-Selfridges brands that, according to the company, “effortlessly combine style and sustainability to reimagine the design industries from within.”

For instance, this year’s lineup includes fashions from ELV Denim (London) which comprises discarded denim pieces, and shoes that feature recycled rubber soles and organic cotton uppers from Good News Shoes (London). There are also other brands involved in the campaign that are concerned with water usage and others with being zero-waste.