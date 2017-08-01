Selfridges Unveils Christmas Shop

Selfridges (London) has opened its holiday department, making it the first department store in the world to open a dedicated Christmas shop in July.

“This new extension to our usual offer is addressing this growing demand for convenience – domestic customers who love to Christmas shop very early in the year to get it wrapped and taken off their to-do list,” Eleanor Gregory, Selfridges Christmas and home buyer, told The Guardian.

Selfridges, which has branches London, Manchester and Birmingham, will stock 130,000 holiday products including 51,000 baubles, 65 light and tree options, and different varieties of festive food including pistachio biscuits and Christmas cake.