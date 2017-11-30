Selfridges Unveils Expansive Accessories Hall

Selfridges (London) unveiled its renovated accessories hall yesterday, which was considered to be "phase two" of its plan to build the world’s largest accessories hall. There is another phase to the renovation that will be completed next spring and will expand its shop floor to 60,000 square feet.

The space, currently at 17,760 square feet, features 20-foot-high, supersized windows that stretch from floor to ceiling all along Duke Street and around the corner on Oxford Street. There are also white terrazzo floors and classical columns, reports Women’s Wear Daily.

“The boundaries are blurring between the street, the windows and the retail space,” said Sebastian Manes, Selfridges’ buying and merchandising director. “You can see the sky — and you can walk in the windows.”