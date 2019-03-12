Sephora to Add 35 US Stores

Paris-based Sephora announced yesterday that it will expand its physical retail footprint in 2019 by adding 35 new stores to its roster of 460 locations (plus 660 shop-in-shops inside J.C.Penney stores). The first of those stores will open Thursday within New York’s highly anticipated luxury multiuse development Hudson Yards in Chelsea.

The new stores will feature the retailers suite of digital tools, including its “Color IQ” technology, which scientifically identifies the precise color of foundation, concealer and lip color recommendations by scanning the surface of a person’s skin, according to Chain Store Age. The stores will carry 13,300 products from more than 200 cosmetic, skincare, hair care and fragrance brands.

Sephora will also partner with OrangeTwist, a company that offers noninvasive skincare treatments for men and women. Overall, the retailer plans to further enhance its omnichannel experience, in addition to offering more customization options for shoppers, its EVP Mary Beth Laughton said.