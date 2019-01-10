Sephora Names New CEO

Sephora (Paris) has named a new Chief Executive Officer for Sephora Americas: Jean-André Rougeot will assume the role on Feb. 4.

Rougeot has served as CEO for Benefit Cosmetics (San Francisco) for 12 years and will replace Calvin McDonald, who left the helm in July to become CEO at Lululemon Athletica (Vancouver, British Columbia), according to Women's Wear Daily.

Sephora and Benefit are both owned by LVMH Moët Hennessy (Paris).