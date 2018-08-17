Serta Considering Bid for Mattress Firm

The two companies are reportedly in talks for a takeover bid
Posted August 17, 2018

Mattress Firm (Houston), which is rumored to be considering bankruptcy, is reportedly in talks with Serta Simmons (Atlanta) for a takeover bid.

According to New York Post, Serta Simmons is considering acquiring the retailer as a safeguard: It is the retailer’s top supplier, selling roughly $50 million worth of beds a month through Mattress Firm. A Mattress Firm collapse could result in “massive losses” for the manufacturer.

Last year, Serta Simmons spent $100 million to launch a five-year marketing partnership with Mattress Firm, which operates about 3300 stores.

However, the information comes from unnamed sources and neither company has confirmed the reports.

