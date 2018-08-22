Serta Simmons Merging with Bed-in-a-Box Company

Serta Simmons (Doraville, Ga.) is merging with online bed-in-a-box merchant Tuft & Needle (Phoenix), which delivers mattresses directly to customers with free shipping and free trial periods. According to Reuters, the deal is expected to close in about 60 days.

The deal will boost Serta Simmons’ online presence and expand its direct-to-consumer industry. Serta Simmons plans to maintain the Tuft & Needle brand as well as its existing products, and the deal allows Serta Simmons to distribute Tuft & Needle’s products to select stores.

The announcement follows rumors that Mattress Firm (Houston) is considering bankruptcy. Serta sells many of its products through Mattress Firm, so according to USA Today, this merger may come as a way for Serta to protect its business in the event that does happen.