Sherpa Plans First US Store

Sherpa Adventure Gear (Modesto, Calif.) announced its plans to open its first U.S. flagship store this weekend. The store will open in Seattle’s Pike’s Place Market on Nov. 11.

According to a press release, the store will “bring a sense of Nepal to Seattle” by featuring furnishings and décor that has been curated from Nepal as well as iconic images and memorabilia from legendary climber Lakpa Rita Sherpa.

This will be the company’s fifth retail store, but its first that is located outside of Nepal. The company expects that this store will uniquely provide it with valuable customer insights as well as build more brand awareness.