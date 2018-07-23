Shinola Returns to Minneapolis

Shinola (Detroit) has made its return to Minneapolis after closing a store in the city’s North Loop neighborhood in March.

The brand, which specializes in finely crafted watches and leather goods, has just opened a new location at Galleria, which focuses on presenting its expanded product lines, including turntables, speakers, earbuds, and jewelry. The previous store was a partnership with outdoor brand Filson (Seattle), featuring wares from both companies.

Shinola left the location after four years due to less-than-expected foot traffic, with a goal of reintroducing itself to the city in a different way, reports the Minneapolis StarTribune. “We closed our North Loop store to expand our presence in both store size and product assortment,” said Alex Drinker, Shinola VP of Marketing. The new store is Shinola’s 31st.

Shinola and Filson are both owned by Bedrock Mfg. (Dallas), a company started by Tom Kartsotis, founder of Fossil and Shinola.