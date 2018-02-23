Shinola’s President Steps Down

Shinola (Detroit) announced that its president, Jacques Panis, will leave the company, with his last day being March 2.

Panis said, upon leaving the company, he plans to take time “to pause and reflect before defining what is next,” according to Women’s Wear Daily. The company’s founder, Tom Kartsotis, added that he plans to work together with Panis on various projects together in the future.

Panis has been with the company since its founding in 2011. He will be succeeded by Shannon Washburn, who is the current vp for watch development with the company.

Washburn has worked with Kartsotis for nearly 30 years and will oversee the company’s brand, product development and marketing teams.