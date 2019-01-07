Shipt Triples Member Count

Target’s (Minneapolis) delivery service Shipt (Birmingham, Ala.) has tripled its membership count over the past year. The service, which Target purchased last year for $550 million, has also expanded from its initial 70 markets to more than 200 in 46 states.

Though the company remains independent from Target Corp., Target has been integral to getting the service off the ground. Annual membership for same-day home delivery of groceries and other household items costs $99 per year, according to the Minneapolis StarTribune. Shipt also delivers goods from retailers Kowalski’s Hy-Vee and CVS in some markets.

Shipt employs about 400 people at its Birmingham, Ala, and San Francisco offices, and it plans to hire hundreds more as the company grows, Target says.