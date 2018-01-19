Shiseido Reopens Tokyo Flagship Store

Shiseido (Tokyo) is re-opening its flagship store in Tokyo today after several months of renovations.

The location in Tokyo’s Ginza neighborhood marks where the business was first started in 1916. Its most current renovation puts more focus than previous ones on the company’s prestige brands with a more open layout and use of more luxurious materials such as custom-made gray tiles in the shape of camellia flowers. An innovative hanging fixture and strategically-placed lights also casts the company’s camellia logo across the ceiling.

The four-level store also features a styling bar, “beauty up cabins,” a hair and makeup salon, photo studio, luxury spa as well as a café and event space, which will open next month, according to Women’s Wear Daily.