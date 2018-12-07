Shopko Announces 39 Closures

Ashwaubenon, Wis.-based Shopko announced that it is liquidating and will close 39 of its brick-and-mortar stores. That amounts to about 10 percent of its fleet, which currently operates 360 stores across 24 states.

The stores slated to close span 19 states throughout the Midwest. Those affected stores will begin liquidation sales today and are expected to close by the end of February 2019.

According to Minneapolis Star Tribune, the decision to close these stores was dictated by a long-term outlook on profitability, sales trends and growth potential.