Shopko Shuttering Last Stores

Shopko Stores (Green Bay, Wis.) will be liquidating and closing all of its remaining locations. The company was hoping that a buyer would prevail to take over the chain, following its move toward bankruptcy in January.

Initially upon filing for Chapter 11 bankruptcy, the company closed about 100 of its 363 stores. Now, it will begin closing all other stores starting this week. They are all expected to be liquidated and closed by mid-June, according to USA Today.

However, according to CBS News, the company may still keep its 51 optical departments in operation. The company secured up to $480 million in financing that may make that option viable.