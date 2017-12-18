Shoppers Increasingly Using Delivery Lockers

Delivery locker brand Luxor – a company that puts its lockers in more than 1200 U.S. apartment communities – has reported dramatic increases in the use of its services this year, reports CNBC.

According to the company, it increased its delivery volume by 83 percent the week after Black Friday and Cyber Monday. In November, it saw a 44 percent jump in the use of its service compare to the year prior.

Amazon has been utilizing its own service of this kind for several years, exclusively with its Amazon-branded lockers. Parcel delivery services FedEx and UPS are developing their own locker systems, as well, aimed to lighten the load on drivers and combat issues with package theft.