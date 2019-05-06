Shoppers Stop Reimagines Department Store Concept

Mumbai, India-based retailer Shoppers Stop has redesigned its department store concept and recently opened the first new concept store in Ambience Mall Vasant Kunj, New Delhi, according to Daily News and Analysis.

"Every year, we open between five and seven department stores. These will all be rolled out in the new design format. Anywhere between five and seven existing stores will also get renovated annually to upgrade the shopping experience. It will take us some time to renovate all the department stores but I think there will be continuous evolution on the concept itself,” said Shoppers Stop Customer Care Associate, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer Rajiv Suri.

The new design will be implemented in the retailer’s department stores only. Its other outlets are brand stores and follow a distinct concept.