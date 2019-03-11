Showpo Debuts First US Pop-Up

Sydney-based e-commerce fast-fashion brand Showpo has debuted its first U.S. brick-and-mortar pop-up store on Los Angeles’ Melrose Avenue.

The 1600-square-foot outpost will include a curated assortment of Coachella-friendly wares and will remain open through March 17. The shop joins multibrand e-commerce outfit Revolve Social Club, which opened in 2016. In the techy shop, customers can navigate merchandise with an in-store touchscreen and have products delivered to their home, according to Women’s Wear Daily. The store also houses an image search feature, making it easier for shoppers to locate products.

Melrose Avenue has been a popular spot for millennial-centric e-commerce brands, including Nasty Gal, Boohoo and PrettyLittleThing.