Signet Jewelers Appoints New Ceo

Signet Jewelers Limited (Hamilton, Bermuda), which operates approximately 3600 stores under the name brands of Kay Jewelers, Zales, Jared The Galleria Of Jewelry, H.Samuel, Ernest Jones, Peoples and Piercing Pagoda, has appointed Virginia "Gina" C. Drosos as its new ceo.

She replaces Mark Light, who served as ceo since 2014, according to a press release. Drosos previously served as president and ceo of Assurex Health (Mason, Ohio) and as a group president of global beauty care at Procter & Gamble (Cincinnati).

“I am honored to serve as the ceo of Signet and look forward to working with our strong management and team members to deliver our revised 2020 Vision, which is focused on bridal, digital and women’s fashion,” Ms. Drosos said.