Signet Jewelers Closing 200 Stores

Signet Jewelers Limited (Hamilton, Bermuda), the parent company of Kay Jewelers, Zales, Jared and Piercing Pagoda, announced that it plans to close more than 200 stores from its various banners over the next year.

While the company has not revealed which stores or locations will close, according to WFMJ, the move is in an attempt to reduce the company’s amount of stores located within shopping malls.

The company expects that about 75 percent of the closings will take place within malls where there is another Signet banner store in operation and it expects that about 30 percent of the revenue lost from the shuttered stores will transfer to its remaining stores.