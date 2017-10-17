Simon Creates Pop-Up Marketplace

The largest mall operator in the United States, Simon Property Group (Indianapolis) is opening “The Edit@Roosevelt Field,” a permanent space for pop-up shops, in one of its mall properties in Long Island, New York. The company is working with a global marketplace that works to help tenants find short-term retail spaces called Appear Here (London).

Beginning in November, Retailers can use spaces that range from 20 to 200 square feet on a quarterly basis in Roosevelt Field mall, reports CNBC. Reportedly, some of the first brands to debut will include Vitaly, Rhone, JARS by Dani, Uprise Art, Winky Lux and Raden Smart Luggage.

"We needed to create a new product category to allow brands to come earlier on in their life cycle to physical retail,” said Zach Beloff, national director of business development at Simon. "Brands are looking for the ability to scale, and to scale quickly, and Simon is looking for ways to partner with brands to facilitate that ability to scale."

Another U.S. mall landlord, Washington Prime Group (Columbus, Ohio), is also finalizing plans to launch its own pop-up concept called Tangible, according to CNBC.