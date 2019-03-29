Simon Property Tests Online Platform

Indianapolis-based Simon Property Group Inc. is testing an online shopping platform that is designed to drive consumer traffic to outlet stores across the country.

The move comes as more and more mall-based stores continue to close or relocate to other locations and the company, which owns and operates many malls across the country, looks for alternatives.

Shop Premium Outlets is set to launch to the general public this spring and cis currently in the early stages of being tested by members of its VIP Shopper Club. The platform features a curated selection of nearly 2000 brands and more than 300,000 products, reports Indianapolis Star.