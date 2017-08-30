Simon Sues Starbucks

Simon Property Group Inc. (Indianapolis) is suing Starbucks Corp. (Seattle) over the latter company’s plans to close its Teavana stores.

Simon owns many of the country’s malls, which is where the bulk of the Teavana stores are located. In fact, 78 of the Teavana closures are in Simon-owned properties, and only two of those stores have leases ending before the retailer’s planned closures. The remaining 76 leases extend as far in the future as January 2027.

Consequently, Simon alleges that in closing those stores, Starbucks is breaching its leases and “shirking its contractual obligations at the expense of Simon’s shopping centers and the dozens of communities they serve and support,” reports Indianapolis Business Journal.

The company is seeking temporary and permanent injunctions to prevent Starbucks from closing those stores.