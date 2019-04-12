Singapore Opens its Jewel Complex April 17

The long-awaited Jewel complex – an expansive mall complex with purportedly the world’s largest indoor waterfall – will open April 17. Located in Singapore’s Changi Airport, the space is spread over 135,700 square meters (roughly 1,460,663 in square feet) and was designed by Moshe Safdie, the same architect responsible for the Marina Bay Sands resort, which is arguably a landmark in Singapore’s skyline.

The airport had a record 65.5 million “passenger movements,” in 2018, according to Reuters.

One of its most eye-catching features is the indoor waterfall dubbed the Rain Vortex. Set at 40-meters tall, the waterfall pours rainwater from the center of the complex’s steel and glass dome, reports Reuters.