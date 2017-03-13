SJP by Sarah Jessica Parker Opens First Standalone Boutique

Fashion luminary and star of HBO’s “Sex and the City,” Sarah Jessica Parker debuted her first standalone boutique at MGM National Harbor in the Washington, D.C., area. The store houses Parker’s shoe, handbag and accessory designs under her SPJ brand name, ranging in price from $30 to $695. “Opening a standalone store has long been a dream … It’s been very exciting to have been involved in all steps of the process,” Parker said in a release by MGM Resorts Intl. (Las Vegas).

This store opening originally appeared in the March 2017 issue of VMSD in the "On Our Radar" section.