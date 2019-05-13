Skullcandy Renovates, Reopens Flagship

After undergoing a corporate rebranding, headphone and earbud retailer Skullcandy (Park City, Utah) has renovated and reopened its flagship store in its hometown of Park City, according to the Park Record. The store is attached to the company’s headquarters.

“We wanted something that would better reflect the new brand foundation that we just launched and that would really showcase and illustrate product innovation,” said Jessica Klodnicki, Chief Marketing Officer, Skullcandy.

The store is the company’s only retail outlet in the U.S., but it also operates a store in Tokyo.