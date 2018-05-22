Social Media Influencers Go Official

Social media influencers, the modern-day muses popping up on Instagram, Facebook, YouTube and Snapchat feeds promoting brands’ products, are assuming more official roles with marketing companies and are being more tightly regulated, according to the Minneapolis StarTribune.

The free agents, who can be seen simultaneously suggesting products from a wide range of companies – from vitamins to apparel to cosmetics and even luxury destinations – are signing more detailed contracts with brands. The U.S. Federal Trade Commission has also tightened the language on its disclosure mandates, dictating that any social media post with a “material connection” between an endorser and an advertiser has to be disclosed as “sponsored” above the “click more” link.

Influencer marketing has also shifted away from strictly big names like the Kardashians to micro-influencers who have niche followings. The influencer marketing industry generated $2 billion in revenue in 2017 and is expected to grow to $10 billion by 2020, according to AdWeek.